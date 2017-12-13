Alfreton Wesley Church entertainers aid Ashgate Hospice

A comedy skit on a Conan Doyle classic – with Shirley Holmes replacing Sherlock – helped Alfreton Wesley Church’s Christmas Celebration raise a bumper sum for a worthy cause.

“The Hound of the Basketballs” was part of an evening of festive songs, carols, recitations and drama, which made more than £500 for the Ashgate Hospice at Chesterfield.

Eleanor Robinson had the role of Holmes, who together with faithful side-kick Dr Watson (David Hopkinson) sought to unravel the mystery curse which blighted the Basketball family.

Sir Henry Basketball and his wife Gwendoline were played by Keith Gibson and Caroline Dellow.

Circuit superintendent minister the Rev Adam Wells had the part of seedy butler Grimes – and also gave a Christmas message.

The cast of nine, which ranged from teenagers to pensioners, also included Abigail and Suzanna Hobbs and Mary and Lorna Shephard.

Seasonal songs were sung by a choir accompanied by church organist Stephen Wall.

The church drama group has raised thousands of pounds for charity since being established more than 27 years ago.

Originally formed to present a one-night excerpt from the English version of the Oberammergau Passion Play, the group now mounts three productions a year – at Christmas, Easter and during the summer.

Pictured are cast members with the Rev Adam Wells (Grimes the butler) on the left.

