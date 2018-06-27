Alfreton firm Eurocell sets sights on growth as it opens flagship showroom

An Alfreton manufacturing company has opened a flagship showroom in the town.

Eurocell, which produces PVC-U window, door, conservatories and rooflines, opened the showroom at its headquarters in order to display some of its newer products.

Amber Valley’s Conservative MP Nigel Mills was also in attendance at the event.

Chris Coxon, head of marketing at Eurocell, said: “The company has been based in Alfreton for over 25 years and is committed to providing jobs to local people.

“We bring as many processes as possible in-house, rather than outsourcing overseas or to other parts of the UK, to further increase jobs within the area.”

The company employs more than 1,500 people across the UK, operating 195 branches and selling over 10,000 products.

Mr Mills said: “The East Midlands is a hub for manufacturing in the UK and we are very proud to have companies the size of Eurocell within the area.

“The business is clearly committed to creating job opportunities for the local community and has invested in this heavily.

“The work carried out at Eurocell’s four sites in and around Alfreton is a prime example of the innovation coming out of the area and I would encourage anyone with an interest in pursuing a career in manufacturing to consider Eurocell as an employer.”