Alfreton A38 open after diesel tank ruptured on carriageway

A major Derbyshire Road is open this morning after closing for several hours because a ruptured diesel tank shed its load.

At 8.20pm last night - Monday, January 15 firefighters from Alfreton attended the call out with Derbyshire Police to the A38 southbound near the Alfreton turn off.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “A lorry had shed a load and had a ruptured diesel tank from a car transporter on the A38 Southbound between Cotes Park and the Alfreton turn off.”

Derbyshire Police were working with the Fire Service and Environment Agency to clean up the site and said multiple vehicles had been disabled as a result of striking debris.

At just after 1.10am the force said: “We have opened the A38 after recovery of all damaged vehicles. The planned works closures by Highways Agency East Midlands remain in place.”