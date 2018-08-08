Alcohol to be sold at Staveley Hall

Chesterfield Borough Council has given Staveley Town Council permission to sell alcohol at historic Staveley Hall.

The council submitted a premises licence application to Chesterfield Borough Council in the summer.

The application stated: "The sale of alcohol will be a secondary activity and assist in the sustainability of the hall."

It added that 'the sale and consumption of alcohol will provide a valuable extra income to develop the gardens for use by the local community and develop Staveley Hall further as an attractive proposition as a tourist destination'.

Staveley Hall was built by Sir Peter Frecheville more than 400 years ago on the site where his ancestors had lived for 500 years before him.

It is mainly used as office space and also hosts events and functions including weddings and Christmas parties.