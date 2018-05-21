Alcohol-fuelled mourner smashed a shop window after drinking 15 pints

A boozed-up mourner who has been struggling with health problems became so fed-up he smashed a window at a store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Russell Bass, 47, of Brockway Close, Danesmoor, picked up a piece of wood which he used to smash a window at Pop’s Attic shop, at Clay Cross, after spending the day drinking following a funeral.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “An incident occurred in the early hours of the morning of April 18.

“An occupant in a flat above the shop heard a sound of breaking glass and saw a male walking away and they called police.”

Mrs Allsop added that Bass actually contacted police by phone to accept responsibility and he later met officers at the store.

Bass told police he had been to a friend’s funeral and he had been drinking from the morning and he was fed-up and wanted to change his routine and decided to smash a window with a stick.

He said he had called Pop’s Attic and he went back to the store and he felt a complete idiot and he was sorry for his behaviour.

Bass pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said Bass had been to the funeral of a close work colleague and he had been drinking all day and he had consumed about 15 pints.

Ms Jackson added that Bass, who cannot work due to heart problems, has been feeling fed-up and he picked up a piece of wood and threw it through the store window.

Bass is also on medication for anxiety and depression, according to Ms Jackson, and at the time of the offence his doctor had taken him off medication and he was struggling.

Magistrates fined Bass £120 and ordered him to pay 180 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.