An air ambulance landed in a park to attend a ‘medical emergency’ in Clay Cross this morning.

The helicopter landed at Sharley Park Recreation Ground.

Air Ambulance

A spokesperson from EMAS said: “We received a call at 10.52am on 8 January to Clay Cross in Chesterfield.

“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, a doctor in a car, a road ambulance and an air ambulance.

“One patient was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital via road ambulance.”