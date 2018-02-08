Air ambulance scrambled after man injured in Chesterfield

A man was taken to hospital after concerns were raised about his safety.

Derbyshire Police were called at around 12.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 7) to an address on Broom Drive in Grassmoor, due to concerns for the safety of an injured 48-year-old man.

The man was taken by ambulance to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The circumstances were not suspicious and the police do not believe the injuries to be life-threatening.

The air ambulance was also in attendance and was seen landing in Barnes Park, Grassmoor.