Air ambulance called out as car crashes into bungalow in Derbyshire

An air ambulance landed after a car crashed into a bungalow in Derbyshire.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

A photograph shared online shows a black saloon car embedded into the exterior brick wall of the property on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh.

An air ambulance landed in a nearby park, with firefighters and the police both at the scene and the bungalow cordoned off.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service said that crews from Staveley, Birley and Rotherham attended the incident, helping to rescue three casualties who were handed over to ambulance crews.

A car crashed into a bungalow in KillamarshA car crashed into a bungalow in Killamarsh
A car crashed into a bungalow in Killamarsh