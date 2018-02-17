Air Ambulance called after Dronfield crash

All emergency services including the air ambulance were sent to a Dronfield crash.

The one-vehicle crash happened last night, Friday, February 16 at around 11.30pm.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “A crew from Dronfield attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Bowshaw, Dronfield.

“They gave trauma care & assisted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service with one male casualty before his conveyance to hospital.

“One female casualty received medical care from ambulance personnel.

“Derbyshire Police and the helimed also attended.”