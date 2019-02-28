After tax rise is approved, Chesterfield Borough Council's leader insists: 'We offer good value for money'

Chesterfield Borough Council's leader has slammed Governnment cuts and praised the authority's staff for providing 'quality' services.

Councillor Tricia Gilby spoke after councillors voted to increase council tax for 2019-20 during a meeting on Wednesday night.

Most households in Chesterfield borough live in band A properties and will see their bills increase from £106.59 to £109.93 from April.

Households living in in band D properties will see their bills increase from £159.89 to £164.89.

Coun Gilby said: "Deciding to increase council tax by any amount is not something that we consider lightly - especially when we know how many of our residents are struggling to make ends meet - but given the Government's continued austerity drive, we really have no other option if we are going to continue to provide facilities and services of the quality that our residents and businesses have a right to expect.

"The council's staff work hard day in, day out to provide more than 50 services to our residents, which includes emptying your bins, keeping our streets clean, providing award-winning parks and open spaces, operating sports and cultural venues and making sure that people's health and wellbeing is protected through our food safety, planning and licensing activities.

"The majority of our households will receive all of these services in 2019-20 for just £2.11 per week, which I believe still represents good value for money."

A spokesperson for the Labour-led authority added: "Although the council has seen increased business rates revenue on the back of its priority activity to support business growth, improved income performance as a result of the investments it has made at the Pomegranate and Winding Wheel theatres, and new revenue from renting out office space in the town hall, it has been necessary to increase the amount that the majority of residents pay in council tax to Chesterfield Borough Council by an amount that equates to 6.4p per week."

Where does your council tax go?

Chesterfield Borough Council receives only 10 per cent of council tax paid by residents.



Derbyshire County Council receives 74 per cent, Derbyshire Constabulary gets 12 per cent and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service receives four per cent.

Residents in Staveley and Brimington also pay for services provided by their town and parish councils.