Adrenaline World could open near Chesterfield

Adrenaline World - which will host around 20 indoor and outdoor sports - could be located at Peak Resort, it has been reported.

According to Property Week, a full planning application is currently being prepared for the multi-activity park to be based at the 300-acre site near Unstone.

Adrenaline World - which will offer activities including abseiling, rock climbing, bungee jumping and aerial obstacle courses - is the brainchild of leisure entrepreneur and former professional English tennis player, David Lloyd.

He said: "One of the biggest challenges we have faced is finding suitable sites.

"We are creating a non-seasonal model, a destination which caters for indoor and outdoor activities, and for that reason we need a minimum of five acres for each site."

As previously reported, work on Peak Resort - one of the country's biggest developments - is progressing well.

The £400million project promises to be a world-class attraction offering leisure, health, sport and education facilities - creating 1,300 full-time jobs.

