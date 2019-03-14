Adorable Chesterfield canine Jago scoops Crufts award

Jago, a German short-haired pointer from Chesterfield, was firmly in the limelight at the UK’s biggest dog show.

The clever canine successfully picked up his Good Citizen Bronze Award at Crufts last week, cheered by dozens of onlookers.The top dog, who turned one this weekend, was tested for his ‘domestic obedience’ by the Kennel Club and ‘passed with flying colours’ despite his young age and the overwhelming surroundings of the Crufts arena.

Simon and Jill Turner with Jago.

Owners Simon and Jill Turner said: “We’re so pleased Jago passed at Crufts in what were quite testing circumstances for a young dog, and us too. We’ll be doing all we can to keep Jago in top championship form for years to come.”

Before the exercise, Jago had his teeth looked at by global dental expert Dr Danielle Bernal, who had flown to be at Crufts from Australia and was there offering free dental check-ups on the WHIMZEES daily dental chew stand. Jago also passed his ‘teeth test’ with the same success.

