Action taken to secure Chesterfield building after homeless man death

Action has been taken to secure a derelict property where a homeless man was found dead over Christmas.

Emergency services discovered the body of 41-year-old David Fuller, of no fixed abode, inside the building on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, on Boxing Day night.

Investigations are currently taking place to establish how he died with results of tests expected to come back within eight weeks.

Mr Fuller's body was found in 128-130 Chatsworth Road, next to The 3 Bro's takeaway.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The house has been derelict for some time now and the owners are aware of its deterioration.

"We understand that since the discovery of the man's body on Boxing Day, the owners have taken measures to secure the site.

"The cause of the man's death, and the reasons for him being inside the building, will be the subject of an inquest in due course."

The site is currently on the market to be let as a possible shop or restaurant.

It is owned by Chesterfield-based Westcliffe Properties Ltd.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted the company asking if it would like to comment but has not received a response.

There has been some speculation that the property may have been used as a 'drugs den'.

The Derbyshire Times asked police if they have received any reports of drug-related activity in the building.

However, officers did not comment on this.

RELATED STORY: Investigations continue after homeless man found dead in Chesterfield



RELATED STORY: Important message from Chesterfield charity after death of homeless man



RELATED STORY: Homelessness charity's concerns about new orders in Chesterfield town centre