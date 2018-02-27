Action Fraud issues warning over phishing cyber criminals

A warning has been issued to make sure people’s email passwords are secure and changed regularly to prevent cyber criminals stealing sensitive information.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre which is ran in conjunction with the police force, wants people to have seperate passwords for each online account.

Action Fraud's reminder to keep your password safe

An Action Fraud spokesman said: “Seventy-nine per cent of people surveyed said they share sensitive information, such as their address or bank details, over email.

“Email accounts often contain a lot of personal information, making them a valuable target for cyber criminals. Make sure yours is protected with a strong, separate password.”

The charity wants to highlight that criminals can use your email to reset passwords or obtain personal and financial information, such as your bank details, full address or date of birth, leaving you vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

Top Tips to stay safe online

• Use a strong, separate password

• Enable two-factor authentication