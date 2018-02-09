Abusive pub drunk kicked a police officer after he had been forced to leave

A foul-mouthed drunken thug who was asked to leave a pub lashed out and struck a police officer.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, February 8, how Nigel Armstrong, 48, of Wain Avenue, Chesterfield, had been at the Bridge Inn, on Hollis Lane, Chesterfield, when he was asked to leave because he had been barred.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

However, prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said Armstrong refused to do so and after he was arrested for being drunk-and-disorderly and taken by police he went on to strike an officer as he kicked out.

Mr Carr said: “A number of police officers were called to the Bridge Inn after a report of Armstrong being there and that he had been asked to leave by staff and he had refused to do that.

“Officers saw him in the smoking area and he was told staff wanted him to leave. He was clearly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol and he had glazed eyes.”

Armstrong refused to leave and was swearing and arguing with police, according to Mr Carr, and his friend had tried to persuade him to leave to before the defendant was arrested for being drunk-and-disorderly.

Mr Carr added that Armstrong was taken to the police station but while they were waiting in the vehicle he started banging his head to the front and back of the car.

The defendant had to be restrained on the floor, according to Mr Carr, but he lashed out and swung his leg up and his foot struck a police officer in the face.

Armstrong pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public and to assaulting a police officer after the incident on January 3.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Armstrong has been a regular at the pub and he had been in the shelter and not in the pub when he was told he had been barred based on information the Bridge Inn had received.

Mr Wilford added that there had been a struggle in the police car and Armstrong had lashed out recklessly and not intentionally.

Armstrong is also dealing with personal issues and is co-operating with mental health services.

Magistrates sentenced Armstrong to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £265 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge.