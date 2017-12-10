'ABSOLUTELY GUTTED': Chesterfield folk tell of sadness at lack of snow

Chesterfield folk have taken to social media to express their sadness at a lack of snow in the town.

Yesterday, weather experts at the Met Office predicted 15 hours of the white stuff in Chesterfield today.

However, there's hardly any snow to be seen out there right now.

REPORTER'S NOTE: The moment we published this story, the heaviest snow Chesterfield has seen all day started to fall in the town...

Commenting on our Facebook page, Sharon Aubert said: "Totally gutted."

Lucy Hoyland said: "I was hoping for loads!"

Tracey Was Orwin Drops said: "My grandchildren are gutted there's not much snow."

However, Paul Hudson said: "I don't want it and I'm glad we only got this small amount."

Laura Anne Batterham said: "I'm pleased. I can get to work tomorrow. Life goes on, whoop."

The Met Office had issued an amber 'be prepared' warning for snow in Derbyshire today.

There has been up to five inches of the white stuff in parts of the county - but it has caused little disruption.

Other parts of the UK have been badly affected, however, with up to 12 inches of snow recorded in Sennybridge near Brecon in Wales.

The Met Office has admitted forecasting snow 'will always be a challenge'