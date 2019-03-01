Abseil down Chesterfield Town Hall and raise money for a vital cause

Daredevils are being urged to take part in a sponsored abseil from Chesterfield Town Hall to raise money for the town's Citizens Advice.

The thrilling event - which is being supported by the Derbyshire Times - will take place on July 30.

Linda Moore, trustee of Chesterfield Citizens Advice, said: "When I took this on two years ago it was a real challenge but was also exhilarating.

"The views of Chesterfield from the roof of the town hall are amazing and I raised funds for a charity close to my heart.

"We help thousands of local residents every year. If I can do it, anyone can do it."

Individuals or teams can enter - but you must be aged 18 or over at the time of the event. No previous experience of abseiling is necessary.

An abseil team from Staveley Healthy Living Centre will run the day helped by Army reservists.

To register for the event, email abseil4advice@chesterfieldcab.co.uk

Visit www.chesterfieldcab.co.uk for more information about Chesterfield Citizens Advice.