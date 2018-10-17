A1 in Nottinghamshire still closed after serious accident overnight

The A1 is closed southbound between the A1(M) J34 and the A57 near Worksop due to a serious collision yesterday evening and overnight investigation work by Nottinghamshire Police.

A diversion route is in place, southbound road users are asked to follow the "Hollow Triangle" diversion route:

Police are continuing investigations at the scene

Exit the A1(M) take the A614 north towards Bawtry.

Then at the A638 junction, take the A638 south towards Retford.

Continue on the A638 through Scrooby, Ranskill, Barnby Moor.

In Retford at the A620 junction, take the A620 south out of Retford until you re-join the A1.

Highways England is advising people to allow extra time for your journey, should you be travelling in the area.