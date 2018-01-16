A Touch of Frost actor John Lyons in Chesterfield this week

It’s curtain up on the spring play season at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

John Lyons, from television’s A Touch of Frost, is the star name in Caught In The Net which opens tonight (Tuesday, January 16).

Taxi driver John Smith and long-suffering lodger Stanley Gardner are desperate to keep half-brother Gavin and half-sister Vicki apart after they met on the internet.

This comic romp by Ray Cooney is a sequel to Run for Your Wife.

The production by Rumpus Theatre Company includes actors John Goodrum, Susan Earnshaw, Susie Hawthorne, George Telfer, Charlotte Chinn and Chris Sheridan.

Caught in the Net runs from January 16 to 20.

Weekend Breaks, a comedy of culture clashes by John Godber, will be presented by Tsabs Productions from January 23 to 27.

The Signalman, a spine-chilling thriller written by John Goodrum and inspired by Charles Dickens’ ghost story, rounds off the season. Presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, The Signalman runs from January 30 to February 3.

Performances are at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesdays at 2pm and Saturdays at 3pm.

Tickets per play cost £20, £19 (concessions), £17 (child). See all three plays for the price of two.

To book, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk