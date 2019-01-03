A motorist crashed his car after swerving to avoid a rabbit near Chatsworth

A car smashed into a wall after the driver steered away from a rabbit.

Derbyshire Road Police reported the incident last night at 11.38pm.

They tweeted: “Owler Bar towards Chatsworth. Single vehicle collision. Driver states he swerved to avoid a rabbit. Bugs came off considerably better than his car and the wall. No injuries, recovery in progress. #DriveToArrive #ThatsAllFolks.”

What are the rules?

You can stop for an animal, providing you don’t cause danger to any other motorists. If you swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting a small animal and cause an accident you will be liable. This applies to emergency stopping. The main rule is not to put other motorists in danger.