A man has been charged with threatening to kill police officers

A 27-year-old man was last night (Thursday, July 5) charged with a number of offences following an alleged domestic incident in High Street, Riddings on Wednesday, July 4.

Matthew Stretch, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, has been charged with two counts of threats to kill against two police officers, and two counts of criminal damage - one pertaining to a police dog and one to a police vehicle.

He has also been charged with assault and breach of a restraining order.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, July 7).