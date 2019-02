Happy Tuesday- here’s today’s weather.

The region is waking up to a very chilly start this morning (Tuesday, February 5), with a widespread frost.

Mist or freezing patches will slowly lift, otherwise it will be dry and bright this morning.

But cloud will increase later, with patchy rain and strengthening winds set to arrive mid-afternoon.

Still feeling milder than in previous day, with the maximum temperature peaking at 8 °C.

