A blooming great community garden

A stretch of wasteland has been transformed into a community allotment and garden.

North Wingfield Parish Council and Chesterfield firm NT Killingley have worked together on the All Seasons Allotment project on Alice’s View, North Wingfield.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “The aim of the project is to provide a facility for all residents in North Wingfield to enjoy, a place to learn about growing and cooking vegetables and somewhere to gain work experience, confidence and self-esteem.”

An open day was held last month and children from the local primary school attended to do some planting.

