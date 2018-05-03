A blooming great community garden

A stretch of wasteland has been transformed into a community allotment and garden.
North Wingfield Parish Council and Chesterfield firm NT Killingley have worked together on the All Seasons Allotment project on Alice’s View, North Wingfield.
A spokesman for the parish council said: “The aim of the project is to provide a facility for all residents in North Wingfield to enjoy, a place to learn about growing and cooking vegetables and somewhere to gain work experience, confidence and self-esteem.”
An open day was held last month and children from the local primary school attended to do some planting.