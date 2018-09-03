83-year-old and daughter from Derbyshire to brave world's fastest zip wire for charity

An 83-year-old woman who has sadly been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition is preparing to brave the world's fastest zip wire with her daughter for charity.

In July, Lorna Riley, of Barlborough, was told she had the bulbar palsy form of motor neurone disease, a rare illness which progressively damages parts of the nervous system.

Bridget Hemstock and her mum Lorna Riley. Picture by Rachel Atkins.

But despite the heartbreaking diagnosis, Lorna – along with her daughter Bridget Hemstock – will take on the Velocity zip wire in Wales on Friday.

They will be raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which co-ordinates care, support and research for people living with the condition.

Bridget, of Whitwell, said: “The health professionals we have seen advised to make the most of the time mum has while she feels well and do the things she would really like to still do.

“My mum, being the go-getter she is, had no hesitation in her voice when she said ‘the zip wire in Wales’.

“By the way, we’re not talking about the Titan which dawdles along at 70mph while you’re sitting down – but the Velocity, the fastest zip wire in the world, where you lay down on your front with a helmet on and reach speeds of up to 100mph!”

Describing Velocity, the Zip World website states: “Prepare for a truly unique and exhilarating experience; the fastest zip line in the world. Soar over Penrhyn Quarry where you could travel at speeds of over 100mph while you take in the breathtaking views and feel the freedom of flight.”

Bridget added: “We want to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association to help their continued research into treatments and find a possible cure for this degenerative condition mum has been sadly diagnosed with recently.”

Bridget has set up this JustGiving page where people can donate.

So far, the mother and daughter have raised nearly £500 for the charity.

On the JustGiving page, scores of people have praised the pair and wished them the best.

For more information about the Motor Neurone Disease Association, visit www.mndassociation.org