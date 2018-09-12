83-year-old and daughter from Derbyshire complete world's fastest zip wire for charity

An 83-year-old woman from Derbyshire has completed the world's fastest zip wire for charity.

Lorna Riley, of Barlborough, who has sadly been diagnosed with the bulbar palsy form of motor neurone disease, and her daughter Bridget Hemstock, of Whitwell, braved the Velocity zip wire in Wales on Friday.

Bridget Hemstock and Lorna Riley.

The attraction reaches speeds of up to 100mph.

The brave pair took on the challenge to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which co-ordinates care, support and research for people living with the degenerative condition.

Bridget said: "Mum was an absolute legend - she showed no sign of fear and took it all in her stride.

"At last count we were approaching £1,000 in sponsorship.

"We had a great time - who knows what her next challenge will be!"

Before they completed the zip wire, Bridget said: "The health professionals we have seen advised to make the most of the time mum has while she feels well and do the things she would really like to still do.

"My mum, being the go-getter she is, had no hesitation in her voice when she said 'the zip wire in Wales'.

"By the way, we're not talking about the Titan which dawdles along at 70mph while you're sitting down - but the Velocity, the fastest zip wire in the world, where you lay down on your front with a helmet on and reach speeds of up to 100mph!"

Lorna Riley on the zip wire.

Describing Velocity, the Zip World website states: "Prepare for a truly unique and exhilarating experience; the fastest zip line in the world. Soar over Penrhyn Quarry where you could travel at speeds of over 100mph while you take in the breathtaking views and feel the freedom of flight."

Bridget added: "We want to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association to help their continued research into treatments and find a possible cure for this degenerative condition mum has been sadly diagnosed with recently."

You can still sponsor the pair via this JustGiving page.