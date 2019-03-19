8 myths about the Derbyshire Times which are quite frankly stupid
It's time to debunk the silliness once for all.
Scroll down so we can set the record straight...
1. WE DON'T REPORT GOOD NEWS
This one leaves us scratching our heads on the daily. Do us a favour- don't jump on the bandwagon! Take a sec to flick through the paper or scroll through our feed. You'll find it's brimming with positive stories :)
Rubbish. Not only do we have a fantastic monthly business supplement, in this week's DT we're highlighting the area's top small and medium-sized enterprises. We also recently the Love Your High Street campaign.
3. WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO PUBLISH NAMES AND ADDRESS OF CRIMINALS
Unless reporting restrictions are in place, we will report the names, addresses and ages of defendants who appear in court and are permitted BY LAW to do so. It is important to report these details for identification purposes.
You'll find reporters visiting schools, representing the paper at events, selling poppies in November and raising money for charity. We attend court, inquests, crime scenes and council meetings most days. See you round!