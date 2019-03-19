DT myths.

8 myths about the Derbyshire Times which are quite frankly stupid

It's time to debunk the silliness once for all.

Scroll down so we can set the record straight...

This one leaves us scratching our heads on the daily. Do us a favour- don't jump on the bandwagon! Take a sec to flick through the paper or scroll through our feed. You'll find it's brimming with positive stories :)

1. WE DON'T REPORT GOOD NEWS

Rubbish. Not only do we have a fantastic monthly business supplement, in this week's DT we're highlighting the area's top small and medium-sized enterprises. We also recently the Love Your High Street campaign.

2. WE DON'T SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES

Unless reporting restrictions are in place, we will report the names, addresses and ages of defendants who appear in court and are permitted BY LAW to do so. It is important to report these details for identification purposes.

3. WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO PUBLISH NAMES AND ADDRESS OF CRIMINALS

You'll find reporters visiting schools, representing the paper at events, selling poppies in November and raising money for charity. We attend court, inquests, crime scenes and council meetings most days. See you round!

4. OUR JOURNALISTS NEVER LEAVE THE OFFICE

