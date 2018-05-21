71-year-old suffers serious facial injuries after alleged assault in Buxton

Two teenagers have been arrested after an elderly man was allegedly assaulted in Buxton.

At around 4.30pm on Friday, May 18, a 71-year-old man was involved in an argument with two youths on Scarsdale Place.

He was then assaulted on Fountain Street a short time later.

He suffered serious facial injuries, including a fractured eye socket, a black eye and cuts and grazes to his face.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, questioned and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed either the altercation on Scarsdale Place or the assault on Fountain Street and are trying to trace a man who was at the bottom of Fountain Street at the time and who went to check on the victim.

They would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have dashboard camera footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Jane Cyples on 101, quoting reference 18000227475.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.