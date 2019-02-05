7 historic photos of Chesterfield you've probably never seen before Take a trip back through Chesterfield's history with this small collection of old photos. Dating from 1882 to 1950 , they include photos from by elections, police incidents and protests. August 20 1913: Miners' children, wearing Unionist colours and waving the Union Jack, during the Chesterfield By Election. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo 1882: An electric street lamp in Chesterfield, the first town in England to be wholly illuminated by electricity. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo February 5, 1936-Police reconstruct an accident on film for the first time. Two cars collided in Chesterfield, swerved and hit three girls, killing an 11-year-old and seriously injuring 2 others. Photo -Hulton Archive/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo circa 1950: The buildings at The Avenue colliery in Chesterfield (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2