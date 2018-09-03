69,600 children have missed NHS dental check-ups in Derbyshire

Nearly 70,000 children in Derbyshire have not seen an NHS dentist in the last year.

Data from the health service shows that 55% of children in the county saw a dentist in the 12 months to June 2018, slightly less than the 59% average across England.

It means 69,611 children in Derbyshire did not go for their check-up, despite NHS guidelines saying they should be seen every 12 months. NHS dental care for children is free. The British Dental Association has accused the government of an unwillingness to engage with hard-to-reach families, saying it could save money through earlier intervention.