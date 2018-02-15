£300k to help Derbyshire become more active

Council chiefs are investing in the county’s future by funding a new trust with the aim of getting people involved in sport.

Derbyshire County Council is helping to fund the newly formed Active Partners Trust (APT), which incorporates two county sports organisations - Active Derbyshire and Active Notts.

Over the next 27 months, Derbyshire County Council is providing £304,000 of funding to the trust to help promote and encourage physical activity in Derbyshire.

County health chief Councillor Carol Hart said: “Getting active is one of the best things you can do to help improve your health but it can sometimes feel overwhelming knowing where to start.

“However there are some big changes happening to the way that sport and physical activity is being promoted in Derbyshire that can help point you in the right direction.

“The trust and county sports organisations promote and support a wide range of sports clubs and activities across the county and we are pleased to be able to support them to do so.”

APT will manage centralised functions such as marketing and funding while Active Derbyshire will deliver support and resources.

They aim to increase the number of people taking part in sport and physical activity working with partners including Sport England, local authorities and the University of Derby.

The Active Derbyshire website features information about clubs, sports, activities and exercise opportunities.

It also has information on accessing grants for clubs and charities looking for funding to support a physical activity or sport projects, as well as coaching opportunities and accessible sports for people with disabilities.

Find out more at www.activederbyshire.org.uk