30 stunning Derbyshire Times photos that capture the spirit of 2018
It's been a busy year for our photographers, who have been out and about over the last 12 months covering every kind of event in the county.
Here, we take a look through some of the best pictures taken by the DT photographic team in 2018 which showcase the year in Derbyshire - and the people who call it home...
Chesterfield's skyline looked very different at the start of the year. Over 40,000 enjoyed the observation wheel during its stay in the market place.
Brian Eyre
The big wheel looked impressive even during a blizzard!
Brian Eyre
The wheel dominated the skyline even when the snow melted
Brian Eyre
The snow didn't just make things look pretty though, it also caused problems on the roads
Brian Eyre
