Police have identified a young man who was killed in a collision earlier this month.

The collision, involving two motorcycles and a car, happened on Pilsley Road, Morton, at 10am on November 18.

One of the motorcycle riders, Cameron Higgon, 19, suffered serious injuries and sadly later died.

Anyone who witnesses the crash, or has any dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the collision, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 240 of November 18.