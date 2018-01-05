16-year-old sentenced over Eckington burglary

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order for a burglary at a home in Eckington.

The child, who is from the local area, was charged in connection with breaking into a house on Cedar Close during the evening of Friday, November 17.

He pleaded guilty before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Tuesday, December 19 and was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order, a supervision requirement and ordered to pay £160 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

A youth rehabilitation order is a community sentence which can include one or more of 18 different requirements that the offender must comply with for up to three years.

Some examples of the requirements that can be imposed are a curfew, supervision, unpaid work, electronic monitoring, drug treatment, mental health treatment and education requirements.

PC Niall Kendellen of the Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “In this case were able to track down the person responsible thanks to information from the community and forensic evidence.

“We would like to thank our local residents for their help and hope to build on the good links we have developed, as we continue to work side by side to keep the communities we serve safe while disrupting those who commit crime and disrupt people’s lives.”

