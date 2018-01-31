16-hour alert warns of snow and ice

The Met Office is warning of wintry weather in the East Midlands.

A yellow 'be aware' alert is valid between 6pm today and 10am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

"Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."

The Met Office's chief forecaster added: "Rain, sleet and snow will affect Northern Ireland and Wales this evening spreading to central and southeastern England during the night.

"Following this, skies will clear and ice is likely to form.

"Snow will mainly be away from northern facing coasts and on high ground above 200m where 2-5cm may accumulate, mainly in northern areas.

"Some temporary snow is possible to low levels at times."