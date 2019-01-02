150 jobs created as auction house launches in Chesterfield

An auction house has opened in Chesterfield - creating 150 new jobs.

John Pye Property - a division of the wider John Pye Auctions group - has bought a 233,000 square foot site next to the Proact Stadium.

Richard Reed, head of property at John Pye, said: "We are delighted to be able to support the wider John Pye group with the acquisition of our new Chesterfield site.

"To be able to complete such a complex transaction in just four weeks speaks volumes about the great team we have here and everyone at the company is very excited for the opening of the new facility.

"The property is prominently located on the A61, adjacent to Tesco Extra and Chesterfield Football Club.

"It has superb access to close-by Sheffield and surrounding towns and is very close to junction 29 of the M1 motorway.

"We expect it will be a very busy auction facility."

'Perfect way to kick off 2019'

Adam Pye, managing director of John Pye, added: "This expansion is a perfect example of our continued growth and ambition.

"Over the last five years, we have gone from strength to strength and this new site takes our UK salesroom space to nearly one million square feet nationwide.

"We are always on the lookout for opportunities to expand our auction house network and we are continuing to look for further sites in high-demand areas such as the north west.

"The launch of our new premises in Chesterfield is the perfect way to kick off 2019, which we hope will be another record-breaking year for John Pye."

A spokesperson for John Pye said: "The new site will be the second largest in the John Pye portfolio and comes as a result of an increase in stock volumes from the company’s high street retail clients including DFS, John Lewis, Made.com and many more."