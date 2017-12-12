13 new homes could be built near Chesterfield supermarket

Thirteen new homes could be built near a supermarket in Chesterfield.

In October, Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee approved proposals for Lidl to relocate its existing store from Foljambe Road to Chatsworth Road.

The shop will open at the site of Perrys' Ford garage, which is expected to move to land opposite the Alma Leisure Park off Derby Road next year.

Now, the borough council's planning committee has given Lidl outline planning permission for eight homes to be built on land off Goytside Road and five homes to be built on land at the junction of Factory Street and Goytside Road, close to where the Lidl supermarket will be.

Objecting to the outline planning applications, Sidcot Group - which operates the Walton papermill - said: "While we support the overall regeneration of the area, we feel we must make an objection to this application on grounds of potential future complaints about noise and vehicular movements.

"Goytside Road and Factory Street are the roads we use for our site access.

"The development, if approved, will cause an inevitable source of future complaints against our premises.

"Any such complaints would seriously compromise the operation of our site."

However, documents which were seen by the planning committee state: "It is considered that appropriate measures can but put in place to protect the future amenity of any residents through noise assessment and mitigation."

The documents add: "The proposals are considered to be appropriately designed such that they are considered in keeping with the character of the surrounding area and would not have an unacceptable detrimental impact on the amenities of neighbouring residents or highway safety."

When the Lidl store relocates to Chatsworth Road, new jobs will be created and 143 car parking spaces will be provided as part of the multi-million pound investment.

The firm has also been told it must install a cycle route to serve the site.