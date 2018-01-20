12-hour snow alert issued for Derbyshire

Weather experts are warning of snow in Derbyshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be prepared' alert for the county between 6am and 6pm tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.

"The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally.

"In addition, rain may fall on to frozen surfaces for a time following a very cold night.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"There may be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

A short time ago, a Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "There will be wet conditions on Derbyshire's roads this afternoon and this evening as a mix of rain, sleet and snow continues to fall.

"We'll be out gritting primary routes across the county from 4pm followed by all secondary routes.

"One route remains closed due to snow - A6024 Holme Moss.

"We'll continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and overnight."