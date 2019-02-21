100-year-old Chesterfield chorus girl Rhoda can still do high kick while holding onto zimmerframe

A former chorus girl who is still known to do the odd high kick while holding onto her zimmerframe has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Rhoda Crampton marked the milestone with a party at The Spinney care home in Brimington on Thursday and was visited by Derbyshire County Council chairman George Wharmby.

Rhoda Brassington celebrates her 100th birthday at The Spinney Care Home, Brimington. Rhoda is pictured with Derbyshire County Council Chairman Coun George Wharmby

Born to parents Arthur and Nellie in Grassmoor in 1919, Rhoda was the baby of the family- the youngest of nine children.

She attended Central School, later The Harry Cropper School, and later worked at Robinsons in Chesterfield.

Her love of dancing led her to the chorus at Robinsons Operatic Society where she took part in many productions over the years.

Rhoda married Francis Brassington in 1941 at Holywell Cross Church.

Rhoda Brassington celebrates her 100th birthday at The Spinney Care Home, Brimington. Rhoda is pictured with staff at the care home

The couple lived out most of their married life in Old Whittington where Rhoda became a member of The Young Wives.

Rhoda and Francis celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 1991.

Rhoda was widowed in 1995 and lived independently in Old Whittington until June 2016 when she moved to The Spinney.

She has two sons, Graham and Peter, five grandchildren David, Paula, Colin, Jonathan and Katie and seven great-grandchildren Samantha, Michael, Luke, Ethan, Toby,Edward and Esme.

Rhoda was a prolific knitter until 20 years ago, but has recently taken up knitting again with staff at the care home.

