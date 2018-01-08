£100,000 upgrade of Derbyshire Dales CCTV system completed

A £100,000 upgrade of CCTV systems in some of the Derbyshire Dales’ busiest locations has been completed.

The purpose-designed digital CCTV upgrade has been funded by the district council and installed by the Derbyshire Dales Community Safety Partnership in Matlock, Matlock Bath, Wirksworth, Bakewell and Ashbourne.

District council community safety officers Karen Cooper and Shaun Herrett are pictured in Wirksworth with Sgt Suzanne Cope.

The project to replace old CCTV cameras dating back to 2007 started last autumn, and now live high definition pictures are recorded in Wirksworth Town Hall, Ashbourne Leisure Centre and Bakewell Agricultural Business Centre, with broadband links in place to send the images back to the Town Hall at Matlock.

A spokesperson for the district council said: “The recordings and still images can be reproduced and used to identify individuals or incidents.

“High quality CCTV systems deter vandals and reduce reparation costs, reducing criminal investigation times and deter anti-social behaviour.”

The cameras are currently sited in Bakewell at Bridge Street, Rutland Arms and Granby Road, and in Matlock at Hall Leys Park, Causeway Lane, Crown Square, M&S, Monk Bar and the station car park.

The Red Lion in Wirksworth

Matlock Bath has three sites - Fishpond, Midland Hotel and the station car park – and Wirksworth four – Waltham House, Anthony Gell School, St Mary’s Church Yard and the Red Lion.

The council’s community and environment committee will meet on Thursday to hear a progress report on the CCTV upgrade.