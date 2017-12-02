10,000 tonnes of waste goes up in flames in north east Derbyshire

Firefighters from three north east Derbyshire stations have tackled a blaze involving 10,000 tonnes of 'waste product'.

The incident happened on Markham Lane in Duckmanton at around 2am this morning (December 2).

Firefighters from Bolsover, Staveley and an aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield were all involved in the operation, with Derbyshire police also in attendance for traffic control.

The fire service have not yet released any information about injuries or which business was involved.

More information will follow as and when we get it.