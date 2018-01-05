Your weekly horoscopes with Russell Grant

Find your zodiac sign and see what the week beginning January 8 has in store for you...

Aries (March 21- April 20)

Don’t miss an important meeting early in the week. This is your chance to talk to someone of influence. Later, an off the record conversation will hint at a formal offer coming your way. Volunteer work or joining the staff of a charity will be a good use of your skills and time. You’ll do a great job raising money for a good cause. Being able to make a difference to other people’s lives

makes you feel useful and good inside.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

You’re becoming more aware of your own skills and capabilities. Someone will suggest you have bitten off more than you can chew. Ignore them, for once you’ve made your mind up, you’ll move heaven and earth to get to where you want to go. A neighbour or relative is annoyed with themselves. They may have failed a test or interview and are unable to hide their disappointment.

You can avoid unnecessary stress by not letting their frustration get to you.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

You’re uncertain about whether some joint plans will go ahead. A partner has their mind on other things. You might prefer to make alternative arrangements than to continue with something that is not likely to be going anywhere fast. A new car or computer is a great investment. It will be easier to carry out duties once transportation problems have been resolved. A stronger Wi-Fi

connection allows you to keep in touch with your nearest and dearest.

Cancer (June 22 - July23)

A negative workmate is too quick to jump to conclusions and they are starting to annoy you. You shouldn’t have to justify your behaviour to judgemental bystanders and you shouldn’t spend your life constantly worrying about what other people might think. Good

communication within the family is important. Expecting to return home every evening to a contentious environment will only create anxiety. A stable family life is critical to your happiness.

Leo (July 24 - August 23)

You’ve been blessed with a vivid imagination. Working on a creative project will be rewarding and showing off your talents could land you a plum assignment. You can’t fail to impress other people with your skills and talents. Are you concerned about a health issue? Talk to your doctor about taking on a new health regime. Minor adjustments to your diet could help relieve your symptoms. Avoid sugar, fat and alcohol and you will feel more energetic as a result.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Responsibilities are heavy. With a little clever time management, you will keep on top of it all. You need to have a strategy to achieve your goals. You like to work to a schedule or even a deadline. Attending a big reunion will lead to a lucky coincidence or an old friend will contact you out of the blue. It may be years since you last saw each other yet it will feel like it was only

yesterday. There’s catching up to be done; if that’s what you want to do.

Libra (September 24- October 23)

Problems at home cannot be resolved by walking away and leaving others to it.

A disagreement within the family has deep and serious roots. That’s why you all need to talk things through. Use any time you get to yourself to take stock of your life. Think about how you might make an important dream come true. Work out how can you make time for activities you love? Working towards an aim that is close to your heart will lift your spirits.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

You will go that extra mile when trying to make inroads with new clients and customers. Your performance will impress your boss and bring rewards in the form of a pay rise or promotion. Looking at photos and rereading text messages from your ex isn’t going to bring them back. It is time to let go of your sorrow. Pack away anything that reminds you of this relationship. It will

be a relief to put it all well and truly behind you.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

A swings and roundabouts period begins, financially. A money situation could be improved either from an increase in income or a little budgeting. Do something about this now and take charge of your financial future. A work-related decision will have long-term consequences. Separate heart from head when it comes to dealing with anything important. Be organised when tackling a new or

special assignment and tidy up current commitments. Share your ideas about becoming more efficient.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20) Planning a pleasure trip will excite your imagination. Double check all your connections and make sure you have plenty of time between arrivals and departures. Take an extra bag for souvenirs. Your best friend or partner has their heart set on starting a special project, but you aren’t so keen. If this relationship is important to you it will be worth making a small sacrifice and offering your support. This will also prove how much you care.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 19)

Your boss has a way of underplaying your strengths. You’re tired of being pushed around by people who abuse their power. If you aren’t getting the respect you deserve you should start looking around for another position. If you’re starting to feel the effects of overwork factor some relaxation time into your days. Enjoying a little down time will recharge your batteries. Solitary

activities like reading, writing and taking nature walks will help you strike a better balance.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

An in-law or elderly relative will disapprove of your actions. Don’t be intimidated by what they have to say. The last thing you want to do is upset anyone but some people need to accept you can’t live your life according to their expectations. Discussions in the workplace give you a new lease on life. This is your chance to reach a deeper understanding with someone you

work with. Now you can share and divide responsibilities according to your individual strengths.