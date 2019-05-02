You'll either love them or hate them: Derbyshire butcher's special Marmite sausages are proving a real hit

When it comes to Marmite, you’ll either love it or hate it, as the saying goes.

But when it comes to this Derbyshire butcher’s special Marmite sausages, it’s all love, according to butcher Jake Fleetwood.

Jason Fleetwood, of Crich Butchers, with his new Marmite sausages.

The new bangers are proving a surprising hit at Crich Butchers, located on Market place.

“Our latest sausage flavour creation has been a huge success,” Jake proudly said.

“Since we launched the flavour to compliment our ever expanding range it has took off like no other.

“We are now into our third week and so far we have had not one single negative comment, even amongst our staff where we have a closet Marmite hater.”

