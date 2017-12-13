Win tea for two at Patisserie Valerie in Chesterfield

Patisserie Valerie, which currently operates over 150 stores across the UK and Ireland, opened its first store in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

This newest addition to the Patisserie Valerie family is located on High Street inChesterfield’s bustling town centre, so is the ideal place for customers to escape the cold inter weather and enjoy handcrafted coffee and a range of loose leaf teas.

Not to mention, the Chesterfield store also serves Patisserie Valerie’s range of lovingly handmade patisserie and gateaux!

So whether you enjoy a crisp croissant, or a fruity strawberry gateau slice, you’re sure to find the perfect treat to indulge in whilst you take a break from your busy shopping trip!

The Chesterfield store also offers a full menu of hot food including delicious cooked breakfasts and even a menu of grilled snacks; the perfect choice for a lighter lunch!

You can even take away your four favourite gateau slices and experience the taste of Patisserie Valerie from the comfort of your own home with Patisserie Valerie’s Four Slice Treatbox offer!

Enjoy 10% off your next bill when they sign up to Patisserie Valerie’s Cake Club at: www.pvcakeclub.co.uk (terms and conditions apply).

To celebrate the opening of Patisserie Valerie’s new Chesterfield store we’re running a competition to give you the chance to win an afternoon tea voucher for two!

Indulge in a selection of scrumptious finger sandwiches with an array of fillings, mini cakes and mini patisserie bites.

Also included are mini vegetable quiches as well as plain and fruit scones served with jam and clotted cream.

So enter today to be in with the chance to indulge at Patisserie Valerie! Simply answer the question and fill in the form in this week’s Derbyshire Times!