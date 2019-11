While you can just nip to your nearest B&Q to pick up a tree – there are many places across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire which are claiming that you can make “wonderful Christmas memories” while selecting your Christmas tree.

1. Chatsworth, Gamelea Farm, Eastmoor With trees ranging from three feet to eight feet available. They are priced from 24 to 64. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Mansfield Open 10 am to 4 pm, from Saturday, November 28 to December 15.'Christmas trees prices start at30. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Hardwick Hall, near Chesterfield Sustainably sourced cut Chirstmas trees including 5ft Fraser Firs at 50, and Nordmann Firs 6ft and 7ft, 50 and 55. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Marsh Green Farm Shop, Chesterfield Christmas Trees are available from November 28 until Christmas Eve. The farm shop also sells Christmas wreaths, turkeys, fresh eggs and much more. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

