Where you can grab the best Black Friday deals in Chesterfield

Want to start your Christmas shopping? Or maybe you just fancy treating yourself.

Well today is Black Friday and it is one of the best days to bag a bargain.

Black Friday sales have started.

Here are some of the best deals you can grab today in Chesterfield – and most shops are open till 8pm.

READ MORE: Police report 'serious incident' in Chesterfield

Debenhams always loves putting on a sale – and today it is offering VAT free fragrances.

So if you a looking for any Christmas gifts visiting the store on Ravenside Retail Park might be a great place to start.

The shop closes at 9pm today.

Next has launched a massive 70% off offer on items – which people are saying rival its Boxing Day sales.

Brands which have the offer include Nike, Lyle & Scott and Lipsy.

The deals are again for one day only.

Chesterfield’s Next on Ravenside Retail Park is open till 8pm.

Hobbycraft is offering savings of up to £149.50 on sewing machines.

The Ravenside Retail Park shop closes at 8pm today.

Looking for new furniture? Well M&S on High Street is offering 50 per cent off furniture as well as several multi-buy deals including two for £60 on selected lambswool jumpers.

The shop closes at 6pm.

Currys is going all out for the annual sale day, offering savings up to £150 on gaming deals, savings of up to £100 on Dyson technology and a staggering £300 savings on selected Chromebooks.

The Ravenside Retail Park store closes at 8pm.