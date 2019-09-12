What our food review thought of Derbyshire pizzeria

When pizza is done right it’s one of my favourite meals out.

When it’s done badly, of course, you may as well just stay at home and raid the freezer.

Nonno's Pizzeria.

It might lack the subtlety of other Italian dishes, but with wood-fired ovens all the rage nowadays it’s a treat that can be hard to beat.

So I was looking forward to my visit to Nonno’s Pizzeria in Belper – a restaurant that seems to get good reviews across the board.

I’d also previously enjoyed several meals at Nonno’s other long-established restaurant in the town.

Nonno’s Pizzeria is a slightly less formal affair and reminds me a little of a traditional trattoria which you find up and down Italy.

My wife and I were shown to a table by the friendly waitress and we ordered a pinot grigiot and a pint of Wolf Rock IPA – the latter, I’m afraid to say, not in the least bit Italian.

This isn’t something which could be levelled at the interior of the pizzeria however.

The walls of the roomy but cosy restaurant are adorned by photographs of the beautiful home country with the pizza oven on full display to the side.

Although the menu is dominated by pizza, there are also all the usual Italian staples, as well as some other tempting options like Sardinian seafood fregula and trofie gamberi.

My wife ordered pate di pollo, chicken liver pate with caremelised red onion chutney, for her starter, followed by salmone al miele. I opted for calamari to start and a Napoli pizza for my main course.

The calamari was served with a delicious homemade tartare sauce and was cooked to perfection.

I chose a Napoli because I prefer my pizzas simple – too many places pile the toppings on but add little to the flavour.

This one was just right with the tasty anchovies, capers and mozzarella complemented by the wood-fired crispy base.

My wife commented that her salmon was wonderfully tender and complemented by a selection of fresh vegetables.

The final bill came to comfortably less than £50, which was also a nice surprise. Strongly recommended.

OUR RATING: 9/10