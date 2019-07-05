Vegan Market set to land again in Chesterfield

Chesterfield vegans- and those interested in the lifestyle- can get their teeth into cruelty-free cakes, cheese, burgers and pies as a Vegan Market decends on the town for a third time.

The Vegan Knights Market will return to Market Place on Sunday, July 14 from 10am to 6pm.

Chesterfield Vegan Knights market.

As well as checking out what up to 70 vegan traders and streetfood vendors have to offer, visitors will also be able to enjoy sustainable living stalls, live music and an outdoor bar.

At the helm is ‘one man band’ Jennie Sim, who runs Vegan Knights Events as well as her own vegan cake company.

Jennie, 41, said: “Chestefield is first and foremost a market town and this is a great way to celebrate that along with the fact that veganism is bigger than ever.

“This is because people are realising that veganism not only benefits animals but the environment. Even David Attenborough is a vegan now.

Henry and Maki are cooking up vegan Japanese streetfood with Yummy Yasai.

“Events like these support local businesses, fight misconceptions and bring vegan options, of which there are more than ever available now, to the table.”

If you can’t make July 14, there will be a Vegan Cheese Club at Chesterfield Museum on July 19 and another Vegan Market in Matlock’s Whitworth Centre on August 11.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/veganknightsmarket.

List of traders/stalls:

Vegan pizza from Pizza Pi.

Pie Parlour

Pizza Pi

Vegan Pooch treats

Ethos Upcycling- reworked furniture

Vegan sausage rolls from Herbivore Bakery.

Home Kitchen- Indian streetfood

Fox and Stitch - children’s handmade clothing

Tropic Skincare

Ashgate Preserves

Harriet & Lola’s Candles

May Bakery

Vivien of Fox and Stitch.

Arbonne- skincare and make-up

Herbivore Bakery

Face Painting

Vegan Junk- burgers, kebabs and breakfast patties

Cup & Saucer Teas

Ananda Foods

Matthew Preserves

Clemies Vegan Cakes

No Whey Cheese

Urban Flamingo

Cherry Bomb Berlin - clothing, bags & tea towels

Planet V

Tummy Tonics

Cakes by Bobbies Den

Sunshine Deli

Dash Vegan

Elsie Moss Botanical

Soul Good Stuff

Pen & Gwyn - illustrated cards and prints

VegANlove

Nomoomoo

Winebox

Kate Made It

Chunky Knit Creations

Becool - eco-friendly baby products

Steph’s Sustainable stuff

Yummy Yasai

Ian White Artwork

Welbeck Bakehouse

Rate Good Brownies

Debbie CBD -

Ryder’s Rhinos

Bobbie Fox & Maisie Bee creations

A tombola and raffle for the event’s chosen charity, Charlie’s Place

