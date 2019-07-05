Vegan Market set to land again in Chesterfield

Chesterfield vegans- and those interested in the lifestyle- can get their teeth into cruelty-free cakes, cheese, burgers and pies as a Vegan Market decends on the town for a third time.
The Vegan Knights Market will return to Market Place on Sunday, July 14 from 10am to 6pm.
As well as checking out what up to 70 vegan traders and streetfood vendors have to offer, visitors will also be able to enjoy sustainable living stalls, live music and an outdoor bar.
At the helm is ‘one man band’ Jennie Sim, who runs Vegan Knights Events as well as her own vegan cake company.
Jennie, 41, said: “Chestefield is first and foremost a market town and this is a great way to celebrate that along with the fact that veganism is bigger than ever.
“This is because people are realising that veganism not only benefits animals but the environment. Even David Attenborough is a vegan now.
“Events like these support local businesses, fight misconceptions and bring vegan options, of which there are more than ever available now, to the table.”
If you can’t make July 14, there will be a Vegan Cheese Club at Chesterfield Museum on July 19 and another Vegan Market in Matlock’s Whitworth Centre on August 11.
For more information visit: www.facebook.com/veganknightsmarket.
List of traders/stalls:
Pie Parlour
Pizza Pi
Vegan Pooch treats
Ethos Upcycling- reworked furniture
Home Kitchen- Indian streetfood
Fox and Stitch - children’s handmade clothing
Tropic Skincare
Ashgate Preserves
Harriet & Lola’s Candles
May Bakery
Arbonne- skincare and make-up
Herbivore Bakery
Face Painting
Vegan Junk- burgers, kebabs and breakfast patties
Cup & Saucer Teas
Ananda Foods
Matthew Preserves
Clemies Vegan Cakes
No Whey Cheese
Urban Flamingo
Cherry Bomb Berlin - clothing, bags & tea towels
Planet V
Tummy Tonics
Cakes by Bobbies Den
Sunshine Deli
Dash Vegan
Elsie Moss Botanical
Soul Good Stuff
Pen & Gwyn - illustrated cards and prints
VegANlove
Nomoomoo
Winebox
Kate Made It
Chunky Knit Creations
Becool - eco-friendly baby products
Steph’s Sustainable stuff
Yummy Yasai
Ian White Artwork
Welbeck Bakehouse
Rate Good Brownies
Debbie CBD -
Ryder’s Rhinos
Bobbie Fox & Maisie Bee creations
A tombola and raffle for the event’s chosen charity, Charlie’s Place
