Two-bedroom stone cottage is a brilliant first-time buy and is on the market for a guide price of £200,000

This is a traditional two-bedroom detached stone cottage, situated in a semi-rural location on the outskirts of the popular village of Tansley.

The property has countryside views, off road parking and a small parcel of woodland and would make a great first time home or investment property.

The property is in Tansley

Tansley offers a wide range of facilities, including a primary school, a choice of public houses, church, a chapel, a garden centre and various other businesses

The market towns of Matlock and Chesterfield are also close by.

The property is located near to the Peak District National Park which provides the opportunity to enjoy fantastic walks, scenery and numerous outdoor activities close by.

The property is a pretty and characterful detached cottage, that has recently been redecorated and benefits from central heating.

Bathroom

Accommodation is set over two floors with the main lounge, kitchen, utility room and the family bathroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor.

Outside are two yard areas, a former garden area and section of woodland and a large driveway.

The lounge has a feature stone wall and fireplace while the kitchen is fitted wit a range of integrated appliances including electric oven and grill, separate electric hob and extractor, separate spaces for two undercounter fridges and an understairs storage cupboard.

The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine, while the bathroom is fitted with a bath, wc and wash basin.

Kitchen

On the first floor there is a landing with storage cupboard and automatic lighting.

Bedroom one is a double room, bedroom two is single, and both have fine views over the surrounding countryside.