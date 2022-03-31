TRAVEL 2022: 39 stunning places not to miss in Derbyshire and the Peak District

From historocal landmarks, stately homes and stunning castles to unforgettable views, nature reserves and a celestial amphitheatre, if you’re planning on visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District, or if you’d simply like to get to know your local area better, this comprehensive list of is a great place to start. Tick them off as you visit each one!
1. Heights of Abraham
The cable car tour is undoubtedly the highlight of the Heights of Abraham, but if heights make you uneasy, fear not. There's also the guided tours of the caverns and the Vista restaurant where you can observe the area's natural beauty from a less frightening perspective.
Photo: Google
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is always a fascinating visit, with its rich history and stunning architecture. Whether you're interested in the building itself or its surrounding gardens, the choice is yours.
Photo: Google
3. Mam Tor
The monolithic Mam Tor inspires happiness in much the same the Great Ridge does - you can either marvel at its size and beauty, or take up the infinitely rewarding challenge of scaling the beast. Either way, fulfilment is almost a guarantee.
Photo: -
4. Chesterfield Canal
Chesterfield Canal provides a great walking trail for any budding hikers out there. Alternatively, if that's a bit too strenuous for you, you can always take a boat ride along the canal - it's a great chance to put your feet up and take in the scenery.
Photo: -