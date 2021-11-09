-

Staycation in the Peak District: Holiday cottages in the Peak District

Staycations are becoming more and more popular in the UK – what better place to have one than in the Peak District?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:37 pm

If you’re fancying a staycation to the Peak District this holiday season, we’re here to help. We’ve put together a list featuring a selection of some of the Peak District’s most desirable rental holiday homes.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Lillegarth

Lillegarth is an idyllic cottage with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sizeable outdoor area. Additionally, it's only around an hour's car journey away from Alton Towers.

2. The Barn at Smalldale Hall

Located just up the road from Lillegarth, The Barn at Smalldale Hall sports a capacity of up to eight people and three separate bathrooms.

3. Lees Cottage

Lees Cottage can house up to four guests between two bedrooms and one bathroom. If you're a fan of the great outdoors, this a strong option, as it's very close to a number of walking trails.

4. The Studio

The Studio embraces the minimalist approach, providing one bathroom and one bed, but plenty of charm and character. It's a great retreat for couples.

